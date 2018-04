Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

For his debut album, Canadian artist Jeremy Dutcher has incorporated century-old recordings of songs in the fading Wolastoq language, spoken in the Tobique First Nation where he grew up.

Dutcher, a classically trained operatic tenor, takes every opportunity to blend his Wolastoq First Nation roots into the music he creates, according to his website.

Dutcher said for his latest album, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, he wanted to highlight the beauty of the songs.

