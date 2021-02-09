A number of Canadians are disappointed after Tim Hortons switched out the egg patties in its franchise’s breakfast sandwiches - for fresher ones. (Twitter/Tim Hortons)

A number of Canadians are disappointed after Tim Hortons switched out the egg patties in its franchise’s breakfast sandwiches - for fresher ones. (Twitter/Tim Hortons)

Canadians launch petition urging Tim Hortons to remove freshly cracked eggs from breakfast sandwiches

The company switched to Grade A Canadian eggs earlier this month. Some customers aren’t satisfied.

“Our country is on the verge of losing everything that makes us good and just,” according to loyal Tim Hortons’ customer, Lethbridge student Sammy Wade.

What has the nation lost? It’s what’s been inside Tim Hortons’ breakfast sandwiches for years. The company made the switch to freshly cracked eggs this month.

Wade has now launched a petition – which currently has around 1,700 signatures – asking the Canadian coffee and donut eatery to return the sandwiches to their former glory.

She told Black Press Media “the freshly-cracked egg is gross, rubbery and stringy for some odd reason. It needs to be put down.”

The new patty is made from Canadian Grade A eggs and the result of various test market trials, according to a Feb. 3 Tim Hortons’ news release.

READ MORE: Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases a Timbit cereal

“Guests loved the change and they couldn’t wait for today’s official launch,” says chef Tallis Voakes, new culinary lead for the franchise.

Egg Farmers of Canada also celebrated the move Feb. 3, applauding Tim Hortons’ “commitment to high-quality food and sourcing suppliers, like Canadian egg farmers, that uphold leading food safety and animal welfare standards.”

Eggs used in the sandwiches are now certified. Farms that raise them will be subject to on-site inspections and third-party audits for quality assurance explained the nonprofit in a news release.

“Tim Horton’s removed our beloved egg patty so it could be replaced with some freshly cracked mutiny,” described Wade in the Change.org petition.

Tim Hortons responded on Twitter to customers disappointed about the new patty. It asked them to contact the company privately via social media.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Tim Hortons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New study suggests there are 16 COVID-19 personality types — which one are you?
Next story
PHOTOS: ‘Hoo’ is that watching over Rutland?

Just Posted

Photo from Lori Heczko of an owl in Rutland.
PHOTOS: ‘Hoo’ is that watching over Rutland?

An owl was spotted perched outside a home in Kelowna

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Chamber supports Albas’ bid to open interprovincial liquor sales

Albas’ private member’s bill calls for easier cross-country booze distribution

The Okanagan Rail Trail continues to be a popular trail for walkers, cyclists, cross-country skiers and snowshoers in the winter. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail popular among winter enthusiasts

Cyclists, cross-country skiers, snowshoers, walkers all enjoying trail to improve COVID lethargy

A map of the proposed addition to the Wilden neighbourhood. (Contributed)
Kelowna council moves Wilden neighbourhood expansion forward

The expansion would see 107 single-family lots, two sets of townhomes and a neighbourhood park

A rendering of one of the newly approved Central Green buildings. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Central Green project final 2 buildings given thumbs-up

New buildings set to contain 214 units, bringing Central Green to a total of 748 homes across its six buildings

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
WATCH: Vernon man arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
First dust advisory of 2021 stirred up in Vernon

Air quality impacted by road dust, impacting those with respiratory conditions, including COVID

Caribou herds in B.C. are divided into four groups, southern mountain (shown), central mountain, northern mountain and boreal. (Black Press Media)
Caribou leave area temporarily closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous

Sleds can ride in the Lake Play area on Queest Mountain once more

(Black Press file photo)
Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with Surrey club have been caught breaking rules three times before

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Missing Keremeos girl found safe by RCMP

12-year-old disappeared with 17-year-old male Feb. 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Goose cull on target for Vernon

Tight timeline as city prepares to rid beaches of hundreds of birds

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

Most Read