Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

A University of Texas study appears to have finally settled the debate on the differences between “cat” and “dog” people.

Researchers evaluated the Big Five personality dimensions among self-identified dog people and cat people by surveying 4,565 participants online.

According to the results, people who prefer canines scored more on extraversion and are more agreeable, conscientiousness and less likely to have neurotic traits and openness. The latter two were found to be traits of cat people, in addition to creativeness.

The study also found that the differences were significant even when considering the gender of the pet owners.

Rover, a Seattle-based pet care company that commissioned the study, also compiled research on how Canadian cat and dog owners differ in how they treat their furry companions, set to be released next week.

