Celebrating Fathers of all species around Kelowna

Male Redwing Blackbirds have distinct patches of red on their wings (File Photo)

If you go for a Father’s Day walk around Kelowna, you may be harassed by a protective but well-meaning father.

The Red-winged Blackbird is known around town as a beautiful, yet territorial bird that goes to great lengths to protect their home.

The birds build nests and lay their eggs around waterways in the spring. Prime waterfront real-estate can be hard to come by so the male black birds work hard to protect their home and children.

Local Olympian marathoner Malindi Elmore is among those that have reported that they have been swooped by the protective papas this spring.

Why I am being attacked on runs lately:

“The males actively defend territories, not just from other birds but from anything that gets too close, including people. Up to a 1/4 of a blackbird’s day is spent monitoring area boundaries & accosting intruders”. https://t.co/gHdTbPn686 — Malindi Elmore (she/her) (@MalindiElmore) June 15, 2022

Even the best fathers make mistakes, including the black birds who have a tendency to escalate situations by attacking people out for casual walks.

On Father’s Day give thanks to your dad or a father figure in your life for being loving, caring, and at times maybe a bit over-protective.

Great dad’s come in all forms, including, covered in feathers.

