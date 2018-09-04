Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Knives, bottle caps and a chair were just a few of the items a group of anglers came across in Chemainus Lake this weekend.

But their catch of the day wasn’t disappointing for the three men – in fact, just the opposite, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

The trio were using magnets tied to the end of the string, collecting garbage along the bottom of the lake. Magnet fishing is often used as a way to find underwater treasure and metal gadgets.

The group included YouTuber Gaffle Bab, who uploads videos showcasing some of his most prized finds through magnet fishing and detecting across Vancouver Island.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Just Posted

Check the price before you pump

Gas prices vary across Kelowna

Santa Tom in hospital after motorcycle crash

A collision has left Santa Tom is in hospital with serious injuries

Police search for Kelowna woman for attempted vehicle theft

The woman was seen Sept. 1 on Toovey Road

Bike thief sought in Kelowna

Police are looking for a break-and-enter suspect who stole a bike

Biking the Okanagan countryside for MS

MS Bike Okanagan Experience takes place Sept. 8 and 9

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing it’s Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Update: Motorcyclist loses his life in long weekend crash in the Shuswap

Accidents take place at two problem intersections just a day apart

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Okanagan Heat rebound by drawing with Wolfpack

CIS Canada West men’s soccer action in Kelowna

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

The New Democrats have had a tough time establishing an campaign war chest

Most Read