Lineups for 109.9 gas at the Super Save station at 25th Avenue and 43rd Street in Vernon Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Update: Gas jumps 30 cents in Vernon after pumps dipped to 109.9

UPDATE: Gas prices have since skyrocketed nearly 30 cents

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.

The gas war in Vernon is over.

For now.

Since boasting the cheapest prices in B.C., gas at the pump has jumped nearly 30 cents this morning in Vernon.

Thursday, and Friday morning, prices were as low as $109.9, but have since jumped to $139.9.

—-

ORIGINAL:

Line-ups for cheap gas caused some commotion in the North Okanagan Thursday afternoon. Fuel at the Vernon Super Save Gas station, located at the corner of 25th Avenue and 43rd Street Vernon was priced at $109.9 per litre around 5 p.m. and proved to be the lowest priced fuel in town — beating some rival gas stations by 20 cents.

Drivers were lined up for the lowest priced fuel Thursday afternoon, into the evening and Friday morning the lineups continued.

While some stations lowered prices to the $111.8 range (Petro-Canada on 25th Avenue), gas in some neighbouring communities is posted as high as $138.9 (Lake Country).

Therefore it was worth the drive for many Okanagan commuters to head to Vernon to fill up.

Most Read