Cheaper strains sell out within minutes on online BC Cannabis Store

Province says new strains will become available in the coming months

From a gram of dried bud for $7 to a $400 vaporizer, the online BC Cannabis Store saw a rush of sales as soon as it launched at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

More than 5,600 to be exact, according to a mid-day media conference by public safety minister Mike Farnworth.

Criticism has unfolded online that the province’s prices are far too high, with the cheapest strains starting at $6.99 per gram while premium bud is priced at about $16. That doesn’t include tax, nor the $10 flat rate shipping.

It’s no surprise cheaper flower sold out within minutes, as well as $10 pipes – including one shaped like a mushroom – and $70 vaporizers.

Farnworth said prices are competitively set compared to other legal jurisdictions, adding that he believes most complaints about pricing are coming from those who “want nothing to do with legal pot.”

Names, strains and pre-rolled joints

Cannabis connoisseurs were quick to point out the variety of products offered by the provincial online store.

Consumers have the choice of indica, sativa or blended strains – with names like Great White Shark, Tangerine Dream and Pink Kush.

The most expensive strains, like Hanna Haze, Glacier Kush, Sour 92 and Mazaj, can only be bought at 15 grams for $123.

When it comes to accessories, options include bongs priced from $54 to $200, tabletop vaporizers for $200 and for those serious about their smoking methods: the Mighty Handheld Vaporizer for the fine price of $499.99.

Don’t know how to roll a joint yourself? Pre-rolls with no work required are about $15 a piece.

For those late to the game, most accessories aside from rolling papers, and the medium-priced flowers and oils are sold out.

The B.C. government expects new product to become available over the coming weeks and months.

