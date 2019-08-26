Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

Have you seen a lot of dogs on the internet today? That’s because Monday is International Dog Day!
Scroll down to see the best good boys and girls around. Want to enter your dog in the running? Send us a tweet!
They’re all good boys and girls
A child’s safety is priority No. 1 and that shouldn’t be compromised by financial struggles
Regional District of Central Okanagan to educate public on importance of Kokanee salmon
Ex-employee of a Summerhill Pyramid Winery could be facing charges of voyeurism
“This is truly a parents worst nightmare”
About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery
The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer
Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot
Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day
The annual festival in Oliver has spots for 24 teams this year.
The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil
A vehicle hit a bus shelter early Monday morning closing streets between Gertsmar and Bryden roads
Take it in one last time, until next year
A plot of land has recently become available
The driver has been transported to hospital with serious injuries
Green-shirts peacefully protested over the carnivorous weekend
Harwin Baringh’s death has been labelled gang-related but the family has few answers
Thousands of cyclist descend on small town for annual cancer fundraiser