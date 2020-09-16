Piping hot pizza delivered to your door is usually a good thing, but not if you didn’t order it. (Black Press file photo)

Lower Mainland woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

Normally, getting a piping-hot pizza from a local restaurant delivered to your door is a good thing, but not if you didn’t order it and don’t want to pay for it.

That’s what Chilliwack’s Amber Gibbons has been dealing with over the last month as a parade of unwanted food orders have shown up at her house.

The order are all made from a 778 phone number that she doesn’t recognize, and this person has sent just about every restaurant in town to her address.

It started a month ago.

While Gibbons and her husband were at work, two restaurants tried to deliver food. Gibbons was home a couple nights later when a pizza showed up. Three minutes after that person left, another delivery arrived.

“I heard a knock on my door and thought it was the same guy, so I went all the way downstairs and sure enough it was a different guy, from Dominos,” Gibbons recalled. “And I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’”

READ MORE: Volunteer drivers sought to deliver food hampers in Chilliwack

READ MORE: Canada Post suspends delivery to parts of B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Gibbons asked the Dominos person for the phone number attached to the order, and bingo, it was the same mysterious 778 number she’d discovered on a previous order.

“I looked in my phone. I looked in my son’s phone. Nobody knows this phone number,” she said.

Gibbons started dialing Chilliwack restaurants, asking them to not take orders from that number.

“And while I was on the phone with Jim’s Pizzeria, that phone number called in to make a $70 order to my address,” Gibbons said.

All of the orders have been in the $70 to $100 range and on one busy night there were four delivery people from four different restaurants knocking on her door.

“I was trying to wrack my brain to figure out which restaurants hadn’t come here yet,” she said. “One of them was Demetre’s Pizza, and sure enough, just a couple days ago Demetre’s showed up at the door.

“Whoever it is is smart enough to not order from Skip the Dishes or something where you have to pay ahead of time. They are literally ordering from every restaurant in Chilliwack where you can pay at the door.

It got to the point where Gibbons phoned the RCMP.

‘They said, ‘I know it’s a pain in the ass for you, but you’re not really the victim here,” Gibbons said. “It’s the restaurants that are losing the money, and if they want to call in a complaint, they can.”

A couple restaurants told Gibbons they will do exactly that, and she is wondering if anyone else has experienced the same problem.

“Honest to God, I don’t have enemies, so I don’t know why this is happening,” she said. “I thought about putting the phone number on Facebook because he may be ordering food to other addresses. But I have no idea.”

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: A Brewery in Canada Makes Beer Using Water from 20,000-Year-Old Icebergs
Next story
Tired of the smoke? People on Facebook suggest throwing rocks at it

Just Posted

Rescue underway at Canyon Falls

The woman is reported to be conscious but the extent of her injuries remains unknown

Mandatory temperature screening for YLW passengers

Passengers who exhibit a temperature higher than 38 C will not be allowed to board their flights

Kelowna Pride Week begins on Friday

Usually, the event takes place in June, but it was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

GoFundMe created for motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash

The rider has been identified as Brad “Gunzy” Green

B.C. Culture Days perfomance highlights similarities between African, Syilx cultures

“The Bird Who Forgot How To Sing” is part of B.C. Culture Days

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

North Okanagan’s screams silenced by COVID-19

Annual Field of Screams plug pulled due to expected second wave amid pandemic

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

The fish lived about 25 million years ago, scientists say

Lower Mainland woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

Rapattack firefighters from Shuswap take on World’s Toughest Race

Training of past and present Salmon Arm-based crew helps them complete gruelling Fiji challenge

Fire sparked at Okanagan apartment in manhunt for wanted man

Sighting of man matching description of man wanted in Shuswap stabbing case leads to heavy police presence

Most Read