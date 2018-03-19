Australian actor Chris Hemsworth spent time in Tofino last weekend and caught some waves. (Instagram/Chris Hemsworth)

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

More and more actors and actresses are spending time in British Columbia, mostly due to Vancouver solidifying itself as Hollywood North for major TV and movie productions.

It’s no longer unusual to see famous celebrities eating at the same restaurants we frequent or hanging out at the same places we’ve long since known as local gems. And with the influence of social media these days, many are also chronically their journey for the rest of us to follow along.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his title role as Thor in the Marvel movie universe since 2011, has kept himself busy this past week on the West Coast. He’s been spending time in Vancouver shooting the movie ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’, and last week shared a video view of his condo from high above Stanley Park.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth loves visiting B.C.

A few days later he took in some Rugby Sevens action at B.C. Place and handed out a prize following the final match.

But this past weekend it was time for Hemsworth to head over to Vancouver Island and catch some waves near Tofino.

He posted to Instagram: ‘Not sure if we’re robbing banks or surfing but it’s damn cold in Canada. Well worth it though, what a beautiful place!!’

According to his Instagram page, the 34-year-old looks like he surfs a lot — including with his young daughter.

And after spending some time in a full body wetsuit, Hemsworth made sure to warm up with a steaming bowl of Vietnamese Pho as he continues to conquer mountains, embrace challenges and push phoward.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign

Just Posted

City recommendation stinks says Kelowna developer

Troika Developments upset about city’s about-face on support of its Diamond Mountain project

Kelowna boy donates hair to charity

An eight-year-old kicks off spring break with a buzz cut for charity

Closet cleanout this weekend in Kelowna

The Kelowna Closet Cleanout helps ladies update their wardrobe this while supporting local charities

Keeping the Okanagan on the Federal Radar

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr’s column

Letter: Not a pretty picture, driving around Kelowna

Kelowna letter-writer says there’s a lot to dislike driving around Kelowna

Your March 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Disabled people needing general anesthetic wait too long, Adrian Dix says

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild on the ropes and Smoke Eaters reeling

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Heat drops two at nationals, Lea an all-Canadian

UBC Okanagan come up short at U SPORTS women’s volleyball finals in Quebec City

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after semi truck collision north of Cache Creek

RCMP say person sustained non-life threatening injuries

Sanford helps Bears win 16th CIS title

Cole Sanford has an assist in final as Alberta beats St. Francis Xavier 4-2 for national title

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

  • Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

    The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend