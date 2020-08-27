A male throws himself against a sign at The Rise until he is able to break it down Sunday, Aug. 16. (Video surveillance)

Comedic criminals caught on camera in Okanagan

Local realtor shares footage of young adults beating up sign, urinating

A local realtor is looking for justice.

After some signs were vandalized at The Rise Aug. 16, John Deak decided enough was enough, and is sharing some footage of the vandals.

Video surveillance, put together with circus music, shows two cars pulling up to The Vines Okanagan at The Rise and several young adults getting out.

“And here we are…the dumbest criminals in Vernon…for this week,” Deak posted.

The video not only shows vehicles, license plates and faces as several young men took part in trying to bust down a large sign, but also their indecent exposure.

“In the meantime they used this opportunity to hang out their bits and whiz on things…like their car,” said Deak.

RCMP have been notified and Deak is bringing the latest video compilation to the detachment today.

He is hoping the suspects might come forward to replace the $1,100 sign.

“What would you like to do about it? The longer you wait, the longer this video stays live and the more shares it gets on the internet!” Deak commented.

A Nissan Altima and a Saturn Aura are shown in the surveillance, which was captured shortly after midnight Sunday, Aug. 16 in the 500 block of Vineyard Way.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is actively investigating. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Const. Black at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: TikTok celebrity Datrie spotted in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon, slow down when school is in

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comedy and HumourCrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: Swedish traffic cams once entered obedient drivers into a lottery

Just Posted

Vehicle crashes into Okanagan Lake near Peachland

The incident happened about 8:15 a.m.

Kelowna woman dies following motorcycle crash on Highway 33

Traffic was backed up in both directions in the Black Mountain area around 8 p.m. Wednesday

Drugs, weapons, stolen property seized from Rutland residence

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit executed the search warrant on Aug. 26

Kamloops man driving stolen vehicle arrested in Kelowna

The man was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 26

Morning Start: Swedish traffic cams once entered obedient drivers into a lottery

Your morning start for Thursday, August 27, 2020

Comedic criminals caught on camera in Okanagan

Local realtor shares footage of young adults beating up sign, urinating

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

NBA to resume play but immediate future of North American sports uncertain after boycotts

Some games were postponed in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Northern B.C. First Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out

“We’re going to continue to do that for as long as we have to.”

Rare white orca spotted off Vancouver Island two weeks after hunting in Alaska

Tl’uk, whose Coast Salish name means Moon, is back in B.C. waters

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Community access and convenience are a critical advantage drugstores can cultivate

Interior Health reports four new COVID-19 cases

Within IH, 171 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Most Read