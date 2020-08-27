Comedic criminals caught on camera in Okanagan

A male throws himself against a sign at The Rise until he is able to break it down Sunday, Aug. 16. (Video surveillance)

A local realtor is looking for justice.

After some signs were vandalized at The Rise Aug. 16, John Deak decided enough was enough, and is sharing some footage of the vandals.

Video surveillance, put together with circus music, shows two cars pulling up to The Vines Okanagan at The Rise and several young adults getting out.

“And here we are…the dumbest criminals in Vernon…for this week,” Deak posted.

The video not only shows vehicles, license plates and faces as several young men took part in trying to bust down a large sign, but also their indecent exposure.

“In the meantime they used this opportunity to hang out their bits and whiz on things…like their car,” said Deak.

RCMP have been notified and Deak is bringing the latest video compilation to the detachment today.

He is hoping the suspects might come forward to replace the $1,100 sign.

“What would you like to do about it? The longer you wait, the longer this video stays live and the more shares it gets on the internet!” Deak commented.

A Nissan Altima and a Saturn Aura are shown in the surveillance, which was captured shortly after midnight Sunday, Aug. 16 in the 500 block of Vineyard Way.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is actively investigating. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Const. Black at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.