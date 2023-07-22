Coveted donair costume designed for traffic safety campaign, Alberta says

The government is now auctioning off the oversized sandwich made from latex

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war. Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis. The costume is shown in this undated handout photo from Service Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Service Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war. Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis. The costume is shown in this undated handout photo from Service Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Service Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war.

Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis.

The video was never made, as the province decided to go in another direction for the awareness campaign.

The government is now auctioning off the oversized sandwich made from latex, rubber and synthetics, saying it’s in excellent but dusty condition.

A few Calgary restaurants have been vying for the costume, with bids reaching more than 10-thousand, five-hundred dollars online today.

The auction closes on Aug. 14.

“It’s unfortunate that this beautiful donair costume that has captivated social media never made it into the awareness campaign, but I’m pleased that it has now found its way into the spotlight,” said Dale Nally, minister of Service Alberta and red tape reduction.

“I can’t wait to see where the costume finds its new home.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alberta

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
British balloonists’ transatlantic quest thwarted in forced NL landing

Just Posted

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops now 210 hectares, evacuations in effect

Three wildfires are burning outside of Merritt, all caused by lightning. (BC Wildfire Services)
Wildfire southeast of Merritt grows to 10 hectares; no growth in 2 nearby blazes

Six new lightning-caused wildfires sparked on Friday, July 21, with five of them near Peachland. (BC Wildfire Services)
5 lightning-caused wildfires spark near Peachland

Surrey RCMP display a board of images of 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, his sister eight-year-old Aurora, their mother Verity and the vehicle they’re believed to be in. Police provided updated surveillance images of the vehicle and Verity being spotted leaving a grocery story in Kamloops on July 15. (Lauren Collins)
TIMELINE: Amber Alert enters day 4 for missing B.C. children