Bertie the wonder dog. (Black Press Media)

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

It’s been quite the year lately, both for us and our animal pals. From rescued dogs to wandering moose, here’s what our fluffy friends got up to in 2019.

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on Sumas Mountain

Talk about a miracle! Bertie, an 11-pound Coton de Tulear (similar to a Maltese), was just 10 months old when he survived an 11-day stint on Abbotsford’s Sumas Mountain. Bertie got separated from the pack while on a stroll with a dog walker in January. He was found looking thin and scruffy, but otherwise in good health, by a Shaw cable worker on a forest service road. Read more >

South Surrey ‘cougar’ was large domestic cat, police say

It all started when someone called in a cougar sighting near a South Surrey elementary school in August. Police went to investigate but all they found was a “large domestic cat that could be seen to be a cougar from a distance.” Read more >

Young moose wanders through neighbourhood in southern Interior community

It was a normal, sunny June day when Photographer Kristall Burgess and her spouse Rob were enjoying an early-morning coffee at their home. They heard a pitter-patter outside, and when they looked, they saw a young cow moose wandering the streets. Read more >

A young moose takes a stroll through a Canoe neighbourhood. (Kristall Burgess)

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons Timbits

How onerous is it stay 50 metres away from all bears? Quite, if your name is Randy Scott and you like to feed bears Timbits! Read more >

Randy Scott was first charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service handout)

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Speaking of real cougars, the Victoria fire department had quite the task back in April when the big cat was found up a tree. Read more >

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

Just Posted

Pothole wreaks havoc on Highway 97 near Armstrong

Patching underway, lane closure and warnings issued by maintenance contractor

Tree chipping, the eco-friendly way to give your tree new life after the holidays

A breakdown of where residents in the Okanagan can chip their trees

Indigenous students at Okanagan College receive awards in support of their studies

16 OC students received an Indigenous Student Award from the Irving K. Barber BC Scholarship Society

Denim on the Diamond announces headliners for 2020 Kelowna show

Tickets are already available for the show next September

Dining in Kelowna on Christmas Day

A look at what establishments will be open and serving food on Dec. 25.

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

First responders and health care workers will be on the job to help to keep us safe

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, millions of people will gather with friends and… Continue reading

Flipping flapjacks for Okanagan’s less fortunate

Century 21 Executives Realty, and some local royalty, serve up breakfast for those in need

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

Most Read