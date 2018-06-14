A raccoon looks in a window from outside a Minnesota high-rise. (Twitter photo)

Daredevil raccoon vaults to internet stardom

Critter’s high-rise exploits on Minnesota office tower captivates social media

A daredevil raccoon has vaulted to internet stardom after he was caught on camera scaling a Minnesota high-rise office building.

The racoon’s Spiderman impersonation fascinated Twitter users for hours earlier this week.

The raccoon spent nearly 20 hours climbing the outside of a 25-storey St. Paul office tower. It was originally spotted on a the roof of a nearby two-storey building, where it was removed by maintenance workers. It then jumped over to the UBS building, scrambling up and down the concrete structure. The raccoon began climbing down as night fell, before changing its mind and reversing course.

Twitter users replied with a host of creative solutions to bring the creature to safety.

The raccoon eventually made its way onto the roof, where it was lured into a cage with some soft cat food. The critter was then released on private land in the suburbs of the Twin Cities by Wildlife Management Services.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

Just Posted

Joe Rich firefighters look to extinguish hunger

They look to fight hunger with pancakes this Father’s Day

Kelowna artists raise money for JoeAnna’s House

The Mission Painters Art Group is celebrating its 40th anniversary

Okanagan pilots share joy of flying

Kelowna Flying Club to give free airplane rides to more than 200 kids

Harlem Globetrotters headed to Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re pumped to be heading to Kelowna.”

French Immersion expansion on Westside delayed

School board opts for more consultation on the issue

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Andre Blanleil Sr. tourney on this weekend

The five-team annual fastball tournament goes Saturday and Sunday at King Stadium.

Groups want probe into Vancouver police carding

B.C.’s police complaints commissioner asked to investigate allegations of racial profiling

Ottawa orders probe into big telecom’s sales practices

Minister Navdeep Bains says he wants a public inquiry

New York sues Trump over use of charitable foundation

NY attorney general alleges president used foundation’s money to settle his business disputes

Daredevil raccoon vaults to internet stardom

Critter’s high-rise exploits on Minnesota office tower captivates social media

Kelowna students win bronze at science fair

KSS students Kate MacMillan and Ainsley Horton competed in Canada-Wide Science Fair

BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

The bill would allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants per dwelling for personal use

UPDATED: Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

Most Read