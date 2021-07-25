Pixabay

Dog tips with Dogzies: Hide and seek

Kelowna dog canine Wayne Dorman his here with some dog training tips

Kelowna canine guru Wayne Dorman is here to help teach some simple tricks on training a new pup.

Dorman is the owner of Dogzies Canine School of Excellence, which uses both outdoor and indoor training facilities, as well as public and private spaces around Kelowna to provide hands-on training.

READ MORE: Dog tips with Dogzies: Food Pacing

READ MORE: Dog tips with Dogzies: Whistle summon

Dorman is providing helpful dog training tips to Black Press Media readers each week, this video teaches canine owners the benefits playing hide and seek over going to a dog park.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Dogs

Previous story
Tubthumping: Bears stay cool at BC Wildlife Park
Next story
QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

Just Posted

The Thomas Creek fire as seen from Kaleden last week. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Canadian Armed Forces helping Thomas Creek fire

A woman who went missing from Chilliwack April 8 has been found by the RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Assault with weapon in downtown Kelowna sends one to hospital with minor injuries

Diesel: Four Days to Kill a Dog “On a Balance of Probabilities”
Book revisits legal fight to save Okanagan dog from death row

A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. The fire grew to an estimated 824 ha, according to a BC Wildfire update on Sunday, July 24. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)
UPDATED: Brenda Creek fire grows to an estimated of 824 ha