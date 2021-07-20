Pixabay

Pixabay

Dog tips with Dogzies: Walk on the river

Kelowna dog canine Wayne Dorman teaches dog owners how to keep your pup cool this summer

Kelowna canine guru Wayne Dorman is here to help keep your pup cool during this unprecedented heat wave hitting the B.C. Interior.

Dorman is the owner of Dogzies Canine School of Excellence, which uses both outdoor and indoor training facilities, as well as public and private spaces around Kelowna to provide hands-on training.

READ MORE: Dog tips with Dogzies: Food Pacing

READ MORE: Dog tips with Dogzies: Whistle summon

Dorman is providing helpful dog training tips to Black Press Media readers each week, this video teaches canine owners the benefits of taking a walk in the river.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Dogs

