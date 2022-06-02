Eat, drink and get a makeover at Kelowna business event

Portia-Ella is hosting an event on June 4 to bring the community together after COVID

Portia-Ella is working to bring people together.

“I hope to re-ignite what it means to be part of a community,” said Julie Michaud, founder of the sustainable beauty company.

Portia-Ella was founded with a goal of highlighting local, natural, and female-owned brands. Since then they have expanded, endured hardship, found balance and learned the importance of community support.

On June 4, the Kelowna-based beauty store is hosting a holistic wellness event to celebrate their post-COVID re-opening and the start of a new chapter for the company.

“We want people to come and connect,” said Michaud.

She said that the event will feature a curation of products from local artisans, tarot card reading, free beauty products, food and drink, floral arrangements, mini-makeovers and a photo-shoot with a local photographer.

“I hope that this is a great reminder of what keeps us together.”

Portia-Ella is located in the Orchard Plaza Shopping Centre at #132 – 1876 Cooper Rd, beside Nature’s Fare Market and Rocky Mountain Equipment, near MEC.

The store will be open on Saturday June 4, from 11a.m. until 6p.m. for the event.

