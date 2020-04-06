An emu was spotted out near Hidden Lake Sunday, but the owner was found. (Christina Robinson photo)

Emu fails to practice social distancing in Enderby

Curious creature found on the backroad came right up to ATVers

Maybe a bear, cougar or even a wild turkey, but some outdoor enthusiasts never expected to run into an emu out in the back country.

Christina Robinson was ATVing in Enderby with some friends when they spotted the tall, dark and unusual bird on the snowy side of the road Sunday.

“It was a surprise,” said Robinson, who was near Hidden Lake in Enderby at the time, on Toledo Road.

The emu, which was later reunited with its owner, failed to practice safe social distancing with the ATVers.

“It was curious. Came really close to us,” said Robinson.

“I felt bad for leaving him but what do you do? Maybe he would have liked a side-by-side ride”

The strange sighting made for an even better Sunday for the group of friends out riding.

“Nice to get out and it’s easy to distance,” said Robinson of how she is battling COVID-19 consequences.

