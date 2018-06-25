Exotic cars used as golf carts in the Okanagan

A Canadian entertainment group that features exotic car videos on YouTube made a stop in the Okanagan recently.

Daily Drive Exotics, based on Vancouver Island, were invited to Predator Ridge for a different experience.

Damon Fryer and Dave Coluter are not avid golfers, in fact Coluter has never even been on a green before, but that didn’t stop the two from visiting the Vernon golf resort.

Normally focusing on combined exotic automobiles, action sports and popular culture, the duo was curious as to why they had been invited to the Okanagan.

Predator Ridge, along with August Luxury motorcars, are apparent fans of the YouTube channel and arranged for Fryer and Coluter to play some golf accompanied by some unexpected golf carts.

A Ferrari and a Porsche were brought up to Predator Ridge thanks to Matt August for the two lifestyle enthusiasts to drive on the course.

The Porsche also happened to be a car formally owned by a friend of Daily Drive Exotics who lives on Vancouver Island.

In an unusual move the high end supercars were able to cruise the fairways, much to the surprise of the many golfers on the course that day.

