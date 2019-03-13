Facebook. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

Facebook and Instagram both appear to be down on Wednesday morning, leaving users of both social media sites in the lurch.

An update on Facebook’s developer site notes they are “currently experiencing issues that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly. We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution.”

Users from both sites took to Twitter to complain about not being able ‘gram their avocado toast or complain about their in-laws on Facebook.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

