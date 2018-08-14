BMX riders are one of the many shows at the Fair at the PNE this year. (PNE photo)

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

The Fair at the PNE kicks off this Saturday, and it’s jam-packed with everything from BMX riders to jousting knights and all your favourite bands.

The Action Sports World Tour will be featured at the Pacific Coliseum for the fair’s 118th year.

The world’s best skateboarders and BMX riders from the X Games will perform at the stadium every day at 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

If tricks aren’t your thing, maybe medieval adventure is.

North America’s biggest jousting stars are coming to the PNE with the Knights of Valour, a “thrilling spectacle that is performed by one-of-a-kind masters of horsemanship and features unchoreographed illustrations of medieval warfare that was worthy of the attention of kings and queens worldwide.”

The “must-see” show will bring 25 years of jousting expertise to the Agrodome for daily shows at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

If science is more your thing, check out POPnology, an exhibit on how technology has been influenced by movies, books, television, art and futurists.

Fans can see the DeLorean Time Machine, HAL 9000, the world’s first 3D-printed car, robot displays featuring the industrial robot Baxter, and more. The exhibit runs from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the PNE Rollerland building.

If it’s history that gets you going, check out the Street of Dreams exhibit that takes you down Vintage Lane to see refurbished timeless classics and hot rods in Camshaft Court. Then, wander over to Lifted Lane, which will contrast the low-and-slow at the Scraping Pavement Pullout.

Classic American muscle cars will be on display in the Three Second Stretch, right by the two-wheeled chrome at Pipes Place.

The exhibition runs from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily and is free with admission to the Fair.

If it’s music you want, you’re in luck – the Fair features 15 fantastic shows this year.

From Boyz II Men on opening night to Cyndi Lauper to close off the show on Sept. 3, there’s something for everyone.

Performances include:

  • Aug. 18 – Boyz II Men
  • Aug. 19 – Air Supply
  • Aug. 21 – Dean Brody
  • Aug. 22 – Goo Goo Dolls
  • Aug. 23 – I LOVE THE 90’s TOUR feat. Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, and Young MC
  • Aug. 24 – Wilson Phillips
  • Aug. 25 – Marianas Trench
  • Aug. 26 – LOST 80’s LIVE feat. A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Wang Chung, Farrington & Mann, Animotion and Nu Shooz
  • Aug. 28 – 112 feat. Slim
  • Aug. 29 – Kool & the Gang
  • Aug. 30 – Jann Arden
  • Aug. 31 – Burton Cummings and Band
  • Sept. 1 – Chicago
  • Sept. 2 – Village People
  • Sept. 3 – Cyndi Lauper

The Fair runs daily from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3. For more information, check out their website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

Just Posted

Long-awaited John Hindle Drive in Kelowna just weeks away from completion

Ministry of Transportation says it plans to have the road open before the start of the school year

Blasting begins at Beachview Drive in West Kelowna

Blasting begins as part of residential development

Updated: RCMP no longer suspect death of Vernon woman is suspicious

West Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate the woman’s sudden death

West Kelowna police search for owner of abandoned paddle boat

Boat found floating in Okanagan Lake in late July by RCMP marine officers

Mamma Mia had Kelowna dancing in the aisles

More than 9,000 people attended the 12 sold-out shows of Mamma Mia in Kelowna.

A first-hand look at hazards facing scooter users

A Salmon Arm reporter tags along on a mobility scooter tour of the city to learn about safety hazards

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Get involved in the Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count

Environmental organization develops app to help with the nationwide count

Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a class of pesticides used by farmers and hobby gardeners alike

Wildfire smoke blankets B.C. and Alberta, prompting air quality advisories

About 25 new wildfires were sparked between Monday morning and midday Tuesday

Big bucks for painting of small B.C. town

A 1965 painting of Ashcroft by E. J. Hughes exceeded its pre-auction estimate at a recent sale.

RCMP back at 377 Winnipeg for new disturbance

Moving truck has tires slashed at Penticton problem property

Fundraiser set up for family of New Zealand woman who died in Sicamous

Twenty-three-year-old was one of four people to jump from the Bruhn Bridge on Aug. 8

Most Read