Fur’real, it’s National Dog Day

Young pups, old dogs, it’s time to celebrate everyone

It’s a day to say thanks to the most loyal of companions, the ones who never turn down a treat and love to howl.

It’s National Dog Day.

Started in 2004 by U.S. animal advocate Colleen Paige, Aug. 26 is a special day of the year to show your love for your four-legged bestie, intended to bring attention to the plight of animals and encourage adoption.

In fact, it’s the date Paige adopted her first dog Sheltie back when she was just 10 years old.

PHOTOS: Sprout wins Penticton’s cutest pet contest

Whether it be sneaking a few extra treats or looking the other way when they jump up on the furniture, National Dog Day is all about Fido.

You don’t need to have a fur child to show some appreciation for man’s best friend, either.

Other ways to celebrate include: learning more about how to volunteer at a nearby shelter or donating blankets or food to dogs in need.

You can also check out the dogs available for adoption through the BC SPCA province-wide here.

Took full advantage of being invited on the couch last night!

A post shared by Mister Bentley (@mrbentley_thedog) on

To keep National Dog Day a barking good time, here’s a few canine-themed jokes to keep the tails wagging.

What do you call a dog magician?

A labracadabrador.

What’s your dog’s favourite Pink Floyd album?

Bark Side of the Moon, of course.

What did the dog say to the tree?

Bark.

 

Previous story
Pod of orcas hunting a seal in B.C. waters caught on camera

Just Posted

Bidding farewell to The Mule

Owner Bill Proznick looks back on Penticton night club over the years

Smoke lifting from Okanagan Valley

Health risk from smoke dropping to moderate levels

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

We summed up a few of our top stories from the week in Kelowna and Lake Country

Net zero housing proposed for Lake Country

The zero net energy homes are aligned with B.C.’s Energy Step Code

Peachland bats in need of pillowcases

The Bats Education and Ecological Protection Society needs your help

Pod of orcas hunting a seal in B.C. waters caught on camera

A group boating near Oak Bay ended up rather close to a pod hunting fot their dinner

Bidding farewell to The Mule

Owner Bill Proznick looks back on Penticton night club over the years

Fur’real, it’s National Dog Day

Young pups, old dogs, it’s time to celebrate everyone

Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

Drainage from sinks, laundry machines, bath tubs and shower stalls is growing

Presidents, lawmakers honour John McCain’s life of service

Everyone from Barack Obama to Justin Trudeau spoke out

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan’s latest reality check on wildfire threat

‘New normal’ is not a solution, just an empty sound bite

B.C. Lions fall to 3-6 after 24-21 loss to Roughriders

Saskatchewan roughs up Leos in Vancouver

Whitecaps rally to rattle Earthquakes 3-2

Vancouver comes back from 2-0 deficit for MLS win in San Jose

John McCain, U.S. war hero and presidential candidate, dies at 81

Irascible senator a fearless and outspoken voice on policy and politics to the end

Most Read