Here’s the townhouse $500,000 will get you in Vancouver. (Point2Homes)

Have $500K? Here’s what kind of home that will buy you all across Canada

From Vancouver to Fredericton, here’s how much house half a million dollars will get you

Are you getting tired of B.C.’s too-hot real estate market?

According to a report from Point2Homes released Wednesday, Vancouver buyers get the least bang for their buck of all cities in the country.

In the West Coast city, $500,000 gets you a one bed, one bath 553 sq. ft. townhouse just a few blocks up from East Hastings Street

That’s compared to a five bed, three bath, 1,351 sq. ft. mansion in Saskatoon for $500,000, which comes with all-new stainless steel appliances featuring “a covered deck with glass railing, a patio, as well as a private garden.”

Gorgeous modified bi-level in Saskatoon. (Point2Homes)

In Canada’s capital, half a million will get you a four bed, four bath home on a 0.09 acre lot which includes a private garden surrounded by fruit trees, shrubs and perennial, just in case you want to throw a barbecue in your mansion.

Sun-filled Ottawa home with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. (Point2Homes)

But it’s not all bad in the Lower Mainland. In Surrey, the same amount gets you a 1,440 sq. ft., three bed, two bath house on a 0.13 acre lot.

Three bedroom home in Surrey.(WestCoast Realty)

In Toronto, $500,000 scores you a 670 sq. ft. one bed and one bath townhouse featuring “breathtaking sunsets and sunrises over the lake and gorgeous city views.”

A stunning renovated townhouse on Lake Ontario (Point2Homes)

What if you want more than one house? Well, head over to Fredericton where a half million dollars will buy you of two attached houses featuring six beds, two baths on a 0.24 acre lot.

Beautiful century-old home located on one of the most desired avenues in Fredericton right across from Wilmot Park. (Point2Homes)

READ MORE: Young professionals leaving Vancouver over high cost of housing

READ MORE: B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

