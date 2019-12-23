(Pexels)

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Picture this: It’s Christmas Day. You’ve opened up your gifts and want to get away from way too much family crashing at your place.

Or perhaps you don’t celebrate Christmas and today is just another day off, albeit one where all the fun things are closed.

Or are they? If you need to just get out of the house on Christmas Day, here’s a few places you can count on.

1. The mountains

If you live in the Lower Mainland, the North Shore hills, as well as Whistler, are all open Christmas Day. Not on the south coast? Places like Big White in the Okanagan are open, too.

2. Vancouver Aquarium

If you want to swim with the dolphins, well, you’re out of luck but you can look at some marine life at the Vancouver Aquarium. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

3. Movie theatres

Most movie theatres are open Christmas Day. Whether you want to watch something festive, or forget about Christmas altogether, there’s a spot – and a giant tub of popcorn – just waiting for you.

4. Netflix

Don’t want to leave the house? We get it – baby, it’s cold outside. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Crave, Disney+ are all open 24/7, so you can catch the cheesiest holiday movie you can find, or binge that series you’ve been waiting to watch.

5. Play in the snow

This isn’t for those of us in the Lower Mainland, but if you’re in a place that gets snow – get out there! And even if there’s no snow, take a wander around your neighbourhood and check out the light displays.

MAP: Christmas light displays in Lower Mainland and beyond

6. Chinese food

This one’s a cliche, but it’s a cliche for a reason. There’s a good chance your local Chinese place joint will be open Christmas Day, so if you’re not cooking Christmas dinner – you’re welcome.

7. Grab the essentials

Finally, this isn’t as fun, but if you forgot to stock up on some essentials before Christmas Day, some stores will be open. Many 7/11 stores, Shoppers Drug Marts, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Tim Hortons and some Subways keep their doors open.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019
Next story
Reindeer land in Okanagan ahead of Christmas

Just Posted

West Kelowna rescinds the Lakeview System boil water notice

Users have been under water advisory/boil water notice for at least 44 days over last three months

Kelowna receives $100,000 to help laid-off mill workers

Money will help provide transition and support services for those impacted

‘Good elf’ turns in cash found in Kelowna parking lot to RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to find the rightful owner of some cash found in a parking lot

Two-vehicle collision at Springfield and Burtch slowing traffic

Traffic is slow along Springfield Road

Almost 4,000 Kelowna residents lost their job last month

Job losses amount to a 3.7 per cent reduction to the city’s labour force

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Pawsative Pups: The ‘howl’idays are here

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Reindeer land in Okanagan ahead of Christmas

All but Rudolph and Dasher spotted in East Hill neighbourhood

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Most Read