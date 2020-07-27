Horoscopes for the week of July 27

Horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Morgan is a light worker, mystic, intuit, reiki healer, energy clearer, and an Akashic record reader. She believes she was brought here to spread light and raise the collective consciousness.

Leo (7/23-8/22)

If you are feeling the urge to connect to friends or family members what is stopping you? Sometimes you get in your head that you don’t want anyone to think you are needy or vulnerable, so you put up a front. Reach out this week to someone you love and who you know cares about you when you are in need of companionship. You begin a new endeavor under the radar, because you don’t want anyone to know if it doesn’t work out. Expressing your desire to do something different could draw others who share your interests and could help you out in some way.

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

If you are single, this week could bring a potentially long-term love interest into your life. This could be someone you have already met but never knew how deep and compelling they were, and they might feel the same way. And if you are already attached, an issue that has stood between you and prevented the closeness you crave may crumble, leaving a soft opening to grow closer and more spiritually connected. Perseverance will be the most important tool in your toolbox this week with a long-time business or money pursuit.

Libra (9/23-10/22)

Family-related news could pop up this week, and it could be both surprising and pleasing. Something very positive could be happening for someone. You love and it may involve you in a unique and interesting way. Although you should have an option, this is likely a situation you will agree to become involved in. A lingering suspicion could be proven wrong this week when someone blurts out a secret or you discover something inadvertently in a seemingly innocuous way, such as by happening to see a social media post or a text message randomly. But this is a good thing since it will set your mind at ease.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

You could see signs pointing to a change of location for your home or your work in the week ahead. Although this may seem unsettling at first, since you may be happy with your current circumstances, the more you think about this, the more you will se that it could be a positive change. Try to look for reasons to be pleased rather than dissatisfied. An investment or money matter of some kind may involve highly charged emotions. There may have been a misunderstanding about how things would be, but fighting about it won’t serve to clarify anything.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

So little to do, and so much time to do it. You may be feeling a bit bored right now. Those of us born under a fire sign always crave a bit more excitement than the rest, and when things slow down you may find it harder to take. Right now you may be experiencing a “lull’ at work or at home, and you could find yourself pacing the floors wishing something simulating would come around to keep you entertained. However, this is a great chance to concentrate on something you have put off because you were off on this or that adventure. Try to make this happen now.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

You are highly efficient and very businesslike, even in matters that are personal. Your love of structure makes your need for efficiency almost obsessive. This makes you very good at achieving any. Accomplishment you desire. But recently, you may have had to loosen your grip on a process because you were juggling too much at once and now you may be worried that something will go wrong because of it. But worrying prematurely is inefficient and a waste of time. This week you will have a chance to learn a lesson that can be significant to your future success.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

Do not downplay a recent achievement if someone makes a big deal about it. You may feel you don’t need to hullabaloo over your accomplishment, but it can never hurt to be grateful for someone’s acknowledgment or recognition. When something that you have done well is celebrated, as could occur for you this week, it is something to be happy about because it can lead to other opportunities. Although you tend to be modest or think of your many qualities as “no big deal,” to others you are quite impressive.

Pisces (2/19-2/30)

You are special, loved, admired, and important. You may doubt that this is true because you may have felt no favor from the universe for quite some time. But that’s because recent times, especially the las few months may have been extra difficult for you. But what you need to understand is that this is the universe’s way of showing you its tough love. And if you can look at yourself and your choices in recent months, you can probably understand why this has been necessary. There were a few things you needed to be reminded of, and hopefully your experiences have helped you to see this.

Aries (3/21-4/19)

Do you deserve a little extra attention and special favors from the universe right now? Yes, you do! This week, striving for the quests that are the most important to you would be the best thing you could do. You are golden right now, and you have the magic touch. Try to be selective in what you work on , who you spend time with, and even the thoughts you think. The more you keep your thoughts on the bright side, the more power you will have at your disposal. A little extra pampering will go a long way this week, so treat yourself the prince or princess you want to be.

Taurus (4/20-5/20)

In the movies, you can almost always tell when the suspense is building or a big, shocking surprise is about to happen. The music builds and builds dramatically, and you know that a climax of some kind is coming. You may be wondering how to get a handle on what someone in your life is feeling right now, because it may be very hard to tell. Although there won’t be a musical core telling you what is coming, if you pay attention to the signs this person is giving off this week, you will understand what to expect and how to react.

Gemini (5/21-6/20)

Confusion may reign at the beginning of this week, but it will soon give way to illuminating clarity. A personal relationship may seem stuck in a dark mire, but things you learn about another person and about yourself could provide insight in to problems you have dealt with for quite some time. It does without saying that this is a good thing. Other aspect of your personal life could be brightening as well. Home matters that could be sticky or costly could be met with excellent solutions that will surprise you in their simplicity.

Cancer (6/21-7/22)

Your ability to focus on a complex issue that has troubles you may become far more enhanced this week. You may have built up a mental block baring you from even thinking about this because it has become so frustrating, but if you try once again now, you should find that your thoughts are clearer and solutions are easier. In fact, the deeper you think and the intensity you pour into a solution could be rewarded rather quickly.

