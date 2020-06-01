Horoscopes for the week of June 1

Horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Morgan is a light worker, mystic, intuit, reiki healer, energy clearer, and an Akashic record reader. She believes she was brought here to spread light and raise the collective consciousness.

Gemini (5/21-6/20)

Something that you created that felt like it was stagnant may finally have its moment of glory this week. This could lead to great opportunities, but most importantly it demonstrates that your efforts and talent are desirable. Taking some time away from your busy social life will be good for you.Try to tune out and disconnect this week, take this time to focus on your future.

Cancer (6/21-7/22)

Because it is your nature to be passionate, you can often experience extreme highs and deep lows. This can cause you to have mood swings and become emotional quite easily. You may feel challenged in a way that makes you feel very vulnerable this week, you can conquer this by imagining yourself as a powerful force.

Leo (7/23-8/22)

A project you once thought of as being no big deal could be bringing in a lot of attention this week. This will lead to a greater appreciation for your own abilities, as you can see gifts that you often overlook. You will have your mind on money matters this week, a new idea could be a great source of financial security for you. Enjoy a special gift for yourself without any guilt.

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

Someone will come to you seeking answers and guidance in a situation you have felt a bit out of the loop on. It will come as a revelation to you that you have much more power and influence than you realized, you just have not claimed it. An idea may come to you this week that could lead to something really big in the future. It has the potential to become a great source of financial security if you take the right steps to further it.

Libra (9/23-10/22)

Living vicariously through someone else’s adventurous spirit can be exciting, but making your own dreams come true is much more rewarding. You may have a chance to finally accomplish one of your own dreams this week, don’t let the opportunity pass you by. You may feel like everything is going wrong in some areas of your life, but remember the path is being cleared for better things to come to you.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

The very act of reaching beyond yourself to evolve opens up a portal into a new dimension, creating life-changing opportunities for you. This is a special week to reach beyond yourself and tap into your true potential. Studying something new can expand your knowledge and lead to a great spiritual awakening. Keep this passion to find purpose burning, as you continue to search for meaning in life the possibilities will present themselves.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

You are always smart and savvy with your words, use that to your advantage in your communications this week. That plus your charm and magnetism can convince anyone of anything. There may be a disruption to your positive flow of life mid week, don’t look at this negatively as it could be opening up the path to something even greater. You will be able to manifest something you have hoped to do for a long time.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

You may stumble into someone who does not seem to like you, don’t let this stop you from being your usual friendly and likable self. Follow your instincts with this situation as it could actually lead you to good fortune. A sensitive issue you have been avoiding with a loved one will arise this week, the sooner you address it the sooner you can bring resolve. It is important for you to take a look at the blessings you have around you, give them the recognition and appreciation they deserve.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

You are ready to go full speed ahead with a carefully constructed plan of yours this week, but take a moment to assess how it may affect others involved. By doing this you will find solutions to potential problems before they arise and it will save you from great trouble later on. A chance at new and improved partnerships will be initiated this week.

Pisces (2/19-3/20)

You seek love and approval from a group or someone around you and you fear you won’t receive it. Their opinion should not matter, as you venture forth in something meaningful to you then there is no reason for you to seek outside validation. Decisions you have made in recent months will have a strong influence on something that happens to you this week. Remember your choices create your future.

Aries (3/21-4/19)

When someone we admire and respect gives us their opinion of us we often accept it as pure fact. In the past someone has given their less than stellar opinion to you and you have allowed it to resonate. Recognition you receive unexpectedly this week will wash away those bad feelings once and for all. Matters of the heart will arise this week as your thoughts turn to an old flame or a new love interest. Sparking up a conversation here may bring you to the conclusion you desire.

Taurus (4/20-5/20)

An exciting energy buzzes around you this week, it pertains to a new direction for you future. Trust that things are going to work out to your benefit and stay motivated in taking steps forward. The world around you is clearing out old and negative energy in your life to fill it with something new and positive. This new venture has the potential to be satisfying both personally and professionally.

