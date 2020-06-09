Horoscopes for the week of June 9

Horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Morgan is a light worker, mystic, intuit, reiki healer, energy clearer, and an Akashic record reader. She believes she was brought here to spread light and raise the collective consciousness.

Gemini (5/21-6/20)

You are evolving at this very moment, Gemini – we all are. But this week, you may see this speed up when a life-changing event occurs and teaches you an important lesson. It could be calling attention to something you already knew, reminding you about its importance, or causing a revelation. Pay attention because this will apply to both the present and the near future – and the event itself may not be all that obvious. Life lessons are significant to both your emotional growth and your happiness. You may be in a kinder, gentler state of mind this week, and you may be more in a generous mood than usual. But that does not mean that you have to say yes to everyone who comes asking for your help.

Cancer (6/21-7/22)

Things have been leaving you feeling physically drained. Even if you didn’t do anything that was exhausting, there could be a certain emotional weight that you are dealing with, and that is often even more of a burden than actual physical labor. That’s why it is important for you to ease into this new week without putting yourself under any pressure or stress, and take on more lighthearted activities and endeavors that are personally rewarding. In other words, Moonchild, you need a break.

Leo (7/23-8/22)

We all have old dreams, we may think of them from time to time in a wistful way, but we may never fully return to them and infuse them with the love and passion they deserve. But this week, Leo, the universe is encouraging you to go back and review your fondest dreams and choose at least one of them to give some special attention to. If you have found that your enthusiasm for life has been a bit listless lately, this will invigorate you emotionally as you pour whatever time you can spare into taking this dream seriously.

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

A dispute with a loved one – perhaps a family member – may finally reach a climax this week. This may be what you were dreading, Virgo, but at the same time, this is the best thing that could happen. You tend to hold a lot in, but when you finally get worked up enough, that’s when you are more open and honest about what you are feeling. When you express that, you may strike someone with your sincerity and your heartfelt emotions, and that could result in a wonderful culmination and a peaceful reconciliation.

Libra (9/23-10/22)

Try not to become frustrated this week if things don’t go according to plan. Although it is nice to know what to expect, and predictability can give you a feeling of confidence, sometimes those unexpected paths that pop up out of nowhere can lead to amazing places. Keep that in mind, dear Libra. You may find yourself dealing with waves of emotion this week as thoughts stray back to someone you are missing or to a time in your life when things seemed simpler. And although the current time may not measure up in some ways, there are many opportunities coming up that will give you chances to capture those blissful feelings again.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

You may have become overly attached to the ideas of certain material possessions or a luxury lifestyle recently, Scorpio. Too much focus on the richer tangible aspects of life can distort your perspective on other important things. To balance things out this week, take some time to meditate, reflect, and think deeply about the things you love about your life, your blessings, and the people you care for. You may find it very timely to spend some time this week thinking about and adjusting some of your viewpoints. This will not only help you reach a more satisfying harmony with the world around you, but it will also help you draw in the things that you want.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

This is a great week to pamper and splurge a bit on yourself. You have done so much for others recently, and you may have also resisted doing some of the things you wanted to do out of a sense of obligation to others. Take some time this week to make a special purchase, plan a trip, order a gourmet meal, or do something else that will help you feel taken care of. Doing this now and then goes a long way to keeping your spirits up and telling yourself you are worthy of special treatment.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

You could find yourself having to put out a series of small fires as they spring up around an ongoing venture of yours. However, one of those small fires could actually be a blessing, as it could connect you with a person or an opportunity that will be great for you. Every challenge we face in life has the potential to have a benefit if we are willing to look for it, so remain aware that this irritation holds great potential. Keep your ear to the ground this week for an opportunity that involves your finances, Capricorn. This is an area that you are usually very tuned into anyway, but this opportunity could come from an unexpected source.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

An encounter with an erratic or overly emotional loved one could start your week off in a frenzy. But you know better than to become agitated by such antics. Don’t get flustered, Aquarius. If there is a problem that you can solve then handle it and move on – don’t allow it to dictate the tone of your week – you have much better things to do. Be extra careful when calculating numbers this week because there could be some confusion. This may include payments, bank accounts, loans, or anything that has to do with finance. A little extra checking could prevent an error.

Pisces (2/19-3/20)

You are encouraged to be bold in the way you deal with other people this week, Pisces. You certainly have that in you, although you are more often quite mellow and deeply thoughtful. But you have some wrongs to right and some business to take care of, and you may have to be tough to get things done. Show anyone who gives you any trouble that you are not going to be pushed around – and you won’t be.

Aries (3/21-4/19)

Give your mind a break this week, Aries. This is something you will have to be very conscious about since your thoughts tend to race constantly. You may be surprised how you can calm yourself down and develop a new and lighter outlook on the world and on your life simply by refusing to dwell on anything that causes anxiety. In fact, you could establish a new pattern by consistently focusing on a more peaceful mind in the days ahead. Overanalyzing a decision you need to make this week is also on the forbidden list. Go with your gut and pay close attention to your first thoughts and instincts. This will be the best way to know what to do.

Taurus (4/19-5/20)

This could be a bit of a frantic week for you, Taurus – but in a good way! It will most likely be amusing and exhilarating rather than draining and annoying. Dramatic friends with problems could come to you for solutions. Comical misunderstandings could prevail. Small bursts of crazy good fortune could punctuate your week when you least expect it. As long as you roll with it all, you will feel better and better as the week progresses. There could be a unique opportunity in the mix too – one that comes out of the left field and somehow taps into a plan or dream you had long ago.

