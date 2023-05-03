Hotline helps Canadian camping newbs with the scoop on poop and other questions

Those with non-emergent camping conundrums can call 1-844-SCOUT101 or go online to plan ahead

A hiker pauses on Chairback Mountain overlooking Long Pond on the 100-Mile Wilderness section of the Appalachian Trail north of Monson, Maine, in this September 2004 file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Robert F. Bukaty)

For many, the West Coast camping season starts on the May long weekend, but help for rookie campers is already on tap thanks to Scouts Canada.

If you don’t know what a thunder box or a cat hole are – pro tip both are poop options – some of the most prepared young campers in the country have you covered with a ‘camptastic’ new website and helpline.

Scouts Canada, which offers programming in multiple languages to more than 50,000 youth aged five to 26 is all about being prepared. Starting May 1, they’re helping all Canadian campers navigate common camping calamities.

The Scouts Canada Camptastic Helpline at 1-844-SCOUT101 offers 24/7 advice on 10 camping conundrums: wild wildlife: bear necessities; it’s like rai-aaa-ain’ on your camping day (though a certain knowledge of Alanis Morissette is required to read that one in the appropriate tone); gimme shelter – tactical tent tips; don’t be a crappy camper; the ways of water; crafty ways to keep insects at bay; treading light-ly; first aid fundamentals; and up the creek without a paddle.

Campers with internet access or planning ahead for their trip can access helpful resources, guides and videos at scouts.ca/CamptasticHelpline.

