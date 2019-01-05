How to be more sustainable in 2019

Global pollution was a hot-button issue in 2018. So what changes can we make to be less wasteful? Here are some tips.
The Canadian Press
Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?
Global pollution was a hot-button issue in 2018. So what changes can we make to be less wasteful? Here are some tips.
The Canadian Press
Kelowna’s weather update for Saturday, Jan. 5.
The Regional District of the Central Okanagan is re-evaluating food waste
Second theft involving a School District 23 parent advisory council bank account this school year
First game of 2019 puts snakes in good standing for new year
Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?
Disney and WarnerMedia are each launching own streaming services to challenge Netflix’s dominance
President Donald Trump is framing the upcoming weekend talks as progress, while Dems emphasize poverty
Nick Troller filed a legal challenge against MPI over its decision to revoke the personalized plate
When the overhaul began, Health Canada said it wouldn’t base healthy eating on food industry research
Multiple victims were found with gunshot wounds inside Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight
A West Kelowna reader discusses the problems with pollution
Second theft involving a School District 23 parent advisory council bank account this school year
Kelowna has broken a temperature record today
The clinic’s medical director is retiring at the end of March
It will be the only total lunar eclipse to reach B.C. eyes this year
Some people were skipping medication due to cost, Adrian Dix says
Former agents work together as team to send parcels from Shuswap to Okanagan and north
Rotating bucket perched atop a post outside a White Rock franchise for decades is removed