VIDEO: Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on late-night TV

Seth Meyers referred to the mistake in the Comox Valley Record in his monologue on Nov. 27

A screenshot from the Nov.27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Ooops we did it again.

A now-infamous ad that appeared in the Nov. 21 edition of The Comox Valley Record promoting the Comox Valley Christmas Parade, and more specifically, “Pictures with Satan” (Santa typo), has gone viral and is now making the rounds on late-night television.

On the Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

“A newspaper in Canada ran a Christmas ad this week and misspelled Santa’s name as Satan,” he said.

“Weird, that’s so weird. ‘The same thing happened to me at Starbucks’, said Kellyanne Conway,” he joked, as a red Starbucks cup with Satan written on it flashed on the screen, in reference to the White House counselor.

In the Nov. 25 edition of the New York Post, a story referred to the ad as “… the typo from hell.”

It’s not the first time a page of the paper has been the talk of comedy shows.

An Aug. 19, 2011 Record story with the headline: “Rain biggest factor in flooding” was picked up by then-Tonight Show host Jay Leno as part of his Headlines segment which highlighted silly headlines, embarrassing typos and tasteless ads from newspapers all over the world.

And while our goal at The Record is to cover the news, not make the news, like our editorial pointed out, everyone in the Comox Valley and beyond now knows about our upcoming Christmas parade.


editor@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Morning Start: Will the earth survive when the sun becomes a red giant?
Next story
Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Just Posted

TOTA tops in responsible tourism again

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Assciation wins second straight World’s Responsible Tourism Award

Airplane with landing gear issues lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

Reports indicate the plane had 78 people on board

West Kelowna Warriors make roster changes with mid-season trades

Warriors acquire Carter Wilkie from the Chilliwack Chiefs and trade away Brandon Dent

It’s expected to feel like -13 C in Kelowna today with the wind chill

Cold temperatures in region are expected to persist until end of week

Kids read better with dogs: UBCO study

A UBC Okanagan study shows students spend more time reading when a dog is present

WATCH: Snow lovers take to the slopes on Big White opening day

Boarders and skiers were thrilled for opening day on Thursday

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Jennifer Andrews said the incident is lamentable, but Santa is held to a higher standard

VIDEO: B.C. raptor rehab group rescues bald eagle from sewage treatment pond

Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society posted video of the rescue on social media

UPDATE: Road sign that gave Cherryville a chuckle replaced

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Penticton Vees to hold Teddy Bear Toss

Fans asked to bring stuffed animals, toques, mittens, pajamas and diapers to throw onto the ice

Penticton Vees acquire defence player in exchange deal

Nico Somerville has played with Victoria Grizzlies for past five seasons

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Penticton Vees announce 12 Days of Giveaways for December home games

The team is also partnering with Slackwater Brewing to host a Toys for Tots drive on Dec. 12

Most Read