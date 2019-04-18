It was no Kentucky Derby: B.C. girls host foot-long snail race

Two Grade 3 students in White Rock put four snails to the test in a hotly-contested street race

It wasn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but four snails battled neck-and-neck in a hotly contested race in White Rock this week.

White Rock Elementary Grade 3 students Alexa and Jennifer collected four snails from their garden yesterday, and after watching how eager the animals were to crawl away, the girls decided to host a race.

According to Alexa’s father, the pair thought it would be funny, considering the slow pace of the snails.

“Alexa drew a finish line with a crayon chalk and called me to take a video,” Alexa’s father, Virg Barba, said in an email to the Peace Arch News. “When I got out with my phone, I figured it would take forever for a one-foot lap.”

The video, which about took 10 minutes to film, was edited using time lapse, to just 17 seconds.

The winning snail was unavailable for comment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
France rebuffs Trump for suggesting ‘flying water tankers’ to fight Notre Dame fire

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police swarm residence near UBC Okanagan, arrest 3 men

Five RCMP cars were seen outside 755 Academy Way Wednesday evening.

Updated: Steam reported at Kelowna Law Courthouse

Emergency crews are on scene

Road closures anticipated for 9th annual Kelowna Vaisakhi Parade

The annual event highlighting the Sikh community will be held April 27

Snow falling at Big White near season’s end

Big White is open until April 22

Easter dinner at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Clients of the Gospel Mission are in for an Easter feast.

Okanagan start-up asks Ottawa to protect kids online

Mazu’s online petition to protect children while online is over halfway to it’s goal of 500 signatures

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

B.C. RCMP arrest foreign national in connection to airport thefts

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Rain closes North Okanagan fields

Forecast calling for more rain Friday

Big stories begin with small suitcase in upcoming festival

Shuswap-Okanagan storytellers to open up at Festival of Mini Theatre in Salmon Arm

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Most Read