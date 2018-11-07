Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming – through the Skokomish River and even through flooded streets – as they head upstream to spawn.

According to social media posts by locals in the area, salmon have used flooded rural highways this time of year many times – but each time it’s nothing short of comical.

Dani Sawyer called it a “salmon crosswalk” in a video posted to Facebook, which has been viewed more than 94,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

Just Posted

West Kelowna climbs Most Dangerous Cities list

Macleans magazine release its Most Dangerous Cities list

New Kelowna fitness program helps stroke victims recover mobility

The Fitness and Mobility Exercise program starts this month at the Parkinson Recreation Centre

Highway accident snares traffic in West Kelowna

The accident occurred last night

Co-working office space lands at the Okanagan Innovation Centre

The office space will be in downtown Kelowna

HGTV star urges winter driving caution

Scott McGillivray calls winter tires in Okanagan a safety investment

Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

Democrats come on strong in House races, but Republicans make Senate inroads

Projections showed the Democrats poised to turn as many as 35 seats, even as their aspirations of an even more impressive breakthrough gradually faded away.

Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

Cargo plane goes off runway in Halifax, sending four crew to hospital

The airport activated its emergency operations centre and suspended all flights

Canadian Marc Dos Santos gets Vancouver Whitecaps coaching job

The club announced Wednesday that the Montreal native has been hired as the team’s new head coach.

Parole hearing scheduled today for drunk driver who killed 3 kids

Marco Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving

Okanagan woman has her sights on donating eyeglasses for the needy

Okanagan Rotarian Catherine Goheen is collecting eyeglasses to take to Nepal

Okanagan-Shuswap artists, organizations, get financial boost

Latest round of BC Arts Council grants announced

Editorial: Dangerous Cities rankings create problematic views

West Kelowna is ranked 69 of 237 Canadian cities.

Most Read