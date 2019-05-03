Justify, with Mike Smith up, was all alone at the finish in the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018. The reigning Triple Crown winner was retired on Wednesday. (Ron Garrison/Lexington Herald-Leader/Zuma Press/TNS)

Just the feces: Kentucky Derby winner poop on sale for $200

A $200 jar of poop could be yours

Are you interested in a $200 jar of poop from 1997 Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm? If so, the jars by Kentucky for Kentucky went on sale May 1. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports artist Coleman Larkin is the mastermind behind the expensive crap.

Sales from the “Derby Turds” will go toward Old Friends Farm in Georgetown, a thoroughbred retirement facility Silver Charm calls home. The newspaper says supply of the resin-coated feces is limited.

Larkin says the most difficult part of the creative project is asking “the type of people that own million-dollar thoroughbreds if I can please have some horse turds to put in jars.”

The Associated Press

