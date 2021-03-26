Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)

Kamloops fire crews free pup trapped in couch

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

Kamloops fire crews rescued a small dog from the mechanical grips of a reclining chair on Wednesday evening.

“We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!” Kamloops Fire Rescue wrote on its Facebook page.

We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore,… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!

One of our…

Posted by Kamloops Fire Rescue on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Bean’s family quickly called the fire department once they realized she had gotten her head stuck in the couch’s reclining mechanism. Within “a few minutes,” the family said firefighters showed up at their home and dismantled the couch to free the dog.

”They were really calm and really cared about Bean’s safety,” read a statement from one of the family members shared by Kamloops Fire Rescue in the same Facebook post.

The fire department said Bean is doing well, and the family even sent a photo of the now-unstuck pup to firefighters the next morning.

“We are happy to report that Bean, her owners, and the couch are all doing just fine today.”

Posted by Kamloops Fire Rescue on Thursday, March 25, 2021

READ MORE: Kelowna woman wins $1.5M in online poker tournament

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsfirefightersKamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

Just Posted

Chickadees are one of the most common birds that can be easily spotted in parks around the Okanagan. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Birds return to Central Okanagan parks on the wings of spring

The RDCO is offering free birdwatching kits to help people explore local parks

Vanessa Kade won $1.5 million in an online poker tournament earlier this week. (Twitter/@VanessaKade)
Kelowna woman wins $1.5M in online poker tournament

Vanessa Kade beat out almost 70K people vying for the top prize

On March 25 former Kelowna RCMP superintendent Brent Mundle retired from the Southeast District RCMP. (Southeast RCMP/Twitter)
Kelowna’s former top cop retires from Southeast RCMP

On March 25 a long motorcade of first responders saluted former Supt. Brent Mundle

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP investigating after stranger approaches two children in Kelowna

The man reportedly asked the two boys if they wanted to get in his vehicle; they declined

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP seeking witnesses in Highway 33 hit and run

A portion of the highway was closed off for most of the day on March 24

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Kamloops fire crews free pup trapped in couch

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After 1 million masks made in first week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows up to 4 indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Most Read