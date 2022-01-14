Kelowna-based Olympians training for Boston

The two Canadian representatives in the 2022 Boston marathon are training in Kelowna

Two Canadian Olympians are training for the prestigious Boston marathon on Kelowna’s pathways.

Malindi Elmore and Trevor Hofbauer have been named to the elite start list of what will be the fastest Boston marathon in history according to Boston Athletic Association press releases on Jan. 11 and 15.

The April. 18 race marks the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s field and the 126th year of the Boston Marathon.

Elmore is Canada’s top female marathoner and coach to some of Canada’s strongest cross country athletes. She coaches the UBC Okanagan cross country team and led the women to a strong performance at the national championships this fall.

Elmore says coaching the team is a great source of motivation for her. She gains inspiration from her athletes who work hard to stay fit in the face of cancelled competition and inclement weather. Elmore and her athletes share the grit of training in spirit and in practice. Elmore runs with girls on the team whenever possible. She runs up to 170km per week alternating between her favourite local running spots including the rail trail, the mission creek greenway, Applebowl stadium and her treadmill.

Malindi has been building grit and strength on the cold, snowy Kelowna rail trail (Malindi Elmore/ @malindielmore)

Elmore also shares runs with Trevor Hofbauer, a Canadian Olympian who recently moved to Peachland.

Hofbauer moved to the Okanagan in November and said he enjoys running on the hilly and quiet roads around his home. He is starting the first week of his marathon training block.

“I am ready to give it my all at the most prestigious race in the world,” said Hofbauer.

He will be toeing the line of the spring marathon alongside legends like three-time Olympic gold medalist Bekele, the reining Boston champion Benson Kipruto and course record holder and five-time Boston champion, Marcel Hug.

Trevor Hofbauer represented Canada at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and is training in Kelowna for the 2022 Boston marathon (Dave Holland, @davehollandpics)

Both athletes said that they are excited and grateful for the opportunity to represent Canada at the Boston Marathon.

Canada’s top female marathoner will be racing alongside Olympic gold medalist Jepchirchir, Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel of the USA as well as past Boston Marathon champions Edna Kiplagat (2017) and Des Linden (2018).

Elmore holds the Canadian marathon record with a blazing personal best of 2:24:50. She represented Canada in the marathon at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Runners in Kelowna should be warned that their Strava segments are at risk of being sniped by these two Olympians who will be putting in serious mileage on the local pathways.

