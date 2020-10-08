Jaycee’s birthday party with dog friends. (Facebook photo)

Kelowna dog, owner throw 10th birthday party to raise funds for BC SPCA

John Kinloch raised $3,000 to help animals in need at the BC SPCA

A Kelowna dog owner is stepping up to help the BC SPCA after 97 animals were seized by cruelty investigation officers from a property near Princeton. Shelters in Kelowna and Penticton were tasked with caring for the 43 puppies, 24 adult and senior dogs, 27 horses and three cats removed from the farm, with the horses being transferred to a facility in Armstrong.

Of the 43 puppies, eight have now died from parvovirus enteritis and 34 are still being treated for the illness.

Due to an extremely poor environment, lack of shelter, unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding, poor ventilation and exposure to injurious objects at the farm, the medical costs to care for the animals are rising for the BC SPCA to the tune of more than $100,000.

As the costs continue to climb, John Kinloch decided he wanted to help and began to start a fundraiser. As a dog lover and owner, he thought what better way to bring awareness than by getting his own pup Jacyee involved.

Jaycee is a happy and healthy 10-year-old dog, who recently celebrated a birthday.

“Jaycee wants to help out with the $100,000 in medical costs that the BC SPCA is incurring to keep the rest (of the animals) alive so that they can be adopted into new homes,” said Kinloch.

The Kelowna resident organized a draw of 500 tickets at $10 apiece, to win a prize of a case of Okanagan wine.

Not only did Kinloch get money for the draw, but he also collected donations at Jacyee’s 10th birthday party. Five of Jacyee’s best dog friends celebrated in Kinloch’s back yard.

The next day, Kinloch showed up to the Kelowna BC SPCA with a $3,000 donation to help the animals in need.

“I’ve gotta say the response from the staff was pretty damn cool. Thanks again to everyone who donated, has donated in the past and will in the future. You’re all beautiful. The big girl is already planning next year’s party,” Kinloch said.

