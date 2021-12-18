Kelowna lights up for Christmas

Check out some of the best lights in the city

~Sammy Hill

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the streets of Kelowna have lit up to celebrate. It’s also the busiest time of the year, but a ‘Twinkle Tour’ is one of the best ways to slow down and enjoy the holiday season before it passes us by.

Many homes, streets and neighbourhoods go all out for the holiday, creating magnificent Christmas displays with thousands of lights, decor and inflatable Santas. In the days leading up to Christmas, why not gather the family for a stroll around some of these neighbourhoods to take in the beautiful lights? Grab some hot cocoa, a warm winter jacket and head out to the following locations for a magical evening.

Candy Cane Lane – The most well known location in Kelowna for Christmas lights did not disappoint this year. The Gramiak Road, Mary Court, Collison Road area of Rutland is well lit with epic displays. You’ll find beautiful lights, cool decorations and you may even spot Santa himself posing for photos in the Candy Cane Lane area.

Last year, the Candy Cane Lane residents collected and donated over 20,000 pounds of food, according to their Facebook page. If you are visiting Candy Cane Lane, it is encouraged to bring non-perishable items for donation.

Brighton Road – As you travel up or down Brighton Road in Rutland, you’ll notice many homes have decorated their facades with magnificent decor. One home on the street stands out with tons of inflatable characters, blinking lights and music to boot. You can’t miss the lineup of characters from the Pixar movie, Cars!

Season of Trees at Mission Hill – These displays may be a bit different, but they are equally impressive and support a great cause. The Season of Trees at Mission Hill Winery features many beautifully decorated trees that have been completed and sponsored by a variety of businesses.

The Season of Trees event is a ticketed event that supports the BC Children’s Hospital. Tickets are $60 per person and with each reservation, $10 is donated to the BC Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees fundraising campaign. Make sure to book your visit ahead of time.

Gellatly Nut Farm – If you’re in West Kelowna, you can’t miss the Gellatly Nut Farm Winter Magic Light Up. Families can bring ornaments to decorate a tree in the hazelnut grove and enjoy the beautiful lights with a cup of hot chocolate.

Fitzpatrick Road – There is one home in particular on Fitzpatrick Road that you cannot miss during the holidays. This home is decked out in thousands of lights and you can tune into station 97.7 on your radio to listen to Christmas music that goes along with the light show!

Predator Ridge – If you feel like venturing out of Kelowna a bit for some epic displays, head to the Predator Ridge community. According to their website, Predator Ridge hangs over 70,000 holiday lights throughout the community, and that doesn’t even account for the lights that residents hang in the 800+ home community.

Have we missed your favourite home, street or neighbourhood display? Let us know!

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Kelowna pups embrace winter with open paws

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Christmas