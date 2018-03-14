LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

In the Penticton area alone, over 200 enforcement actions were taken during a distracted driving enforcement blitz by RCMP on the weekend. RCMP used a mix of techniques to catch drivers breaking the law. (Submitted photo)

Different drivers, different cars, but all busted for the same thing.

Two police detachments in the Lower Mainland issued a handful of distracted driving tickets Wednesday, taking to social media to remind people to leave their phone alone when behind the wheel.

New Westminster police said they caught one driver using an electronic device while driving not once, but twice within seven minutes, leading to $736 in fines and eight penalty points on their driver’s licence.

In White Rock, RCMP pulled over two drivers, believed to be texting side by side.

Distracted driving is a factor in one-quarter of all car crash deaths in B.C., and kills an average of 78 people each year, according to ICBC.

Some people don’t appear to be getting the point. ICBC said about 12,000 drivers received at least two distracted driving tickets over a three-year period.

What will it take to #leaveyourphonealone? We had two vehicles side by side texting….$368 each and 4 points!! #Eyesforwardbc #ICBC #whiterockrcmp pic.twitter.com/wxSjQy6arY — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) March 14, 2018

