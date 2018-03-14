In the Penticton area alone, over 200 enforcement actions were taken during a distracted driving enforcement blitz by RCMP on the weekend. RCMP used a mix of techniques to catch drivers breaking the law. (Submitted photo)

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

Different drivers, different cars, but all busted for the same thing.

Two police detachments in the Lower Mainland issued a handful of distracted driving tickets Wednesday, taking to social media to remind people to leave their phone alone when behind the wheel.

New Westminster police said they caught one driver using an electronic device while driving not once, but twice within seven minutes, leading to $736 in fines and eight penalty points on their driver’s licence.

READ MORE: Vancouver driver nabbed twice in 10 minutes for distracted driving

READ MORE: Eating cereal, trimming nose hairs – it’s all illegal while driving

READ MORE: Do you want bad drivers to pay up? ICBC asks B.C. residents for input

In White Rock, RCMP pulled over two drivers, believed to be texting side by side.

Distracted driving is a factor in one-quarter of all car crash deaths in B.C., and kills an average of 78 people each year, according to ICBC.

Some people don’t appear to be getting the point. ICBC said about 12,000 drivers received at least two distracted driving tickets over a three-year period.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Happy Pi Day!

Just Posted

B.C.’s new speculation tax could delay massive Kelowna hotel project

Developer says timing of 33-storey tower will be pushed back if tax, or ‘spectre of tax,’ remains

Economic outlook projects stable growth for B.C.

But economist says new NDP housing taxes pose concern

Excessive speeding rampant in Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP net several excessive speeders during course of the past week

Money being raised for family of Kelowna fire victim

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up for the family of Loree Dubuque, who died Monday

National Geographic photojournalist to visit UBCO

Kelowna - Jo-Anne McArthur will be at the university March 19 to 23

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

Letter: Receiving the absolute best of care

Kelowna letter-writer says they received top notch care at KGH

Big Air Miles win at Downtown Kelowna Safeway

Loyal customer wins one of 20 prizes across Canada

VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on B.C. street

‘I hope next time someone is in need of help, we all will jump in and do our part,’ Mariam Roya urges others

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. woman wins lottery spot in New York City marathon

Williams Lake’s Jen French was one of 120,000 people in the running for a marathon spot

Most Read