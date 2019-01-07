Canadians are continuing to travel widely in 2019. (Unsplash)

London, New Delhi and Las Vegas top Canadians’ 2019 world travel spots

That’s according to a new survey from travel search engine Kayak

Do you have travel plans for 2019?

You’re not the only one. Travel search engine Kayak compiled Canadians’ top travel destinations for their 2019 forecast and found they have a taste for international travel this year.

Seven out of the top 10 most popular destinations were overseas, including London, New Delhi and Paris.

In contrast, Americans preferred to stay within their own borders, with U.S. cities making up nine out of 10 of their top stops.

Travel trends differed across Canada, with Vancouverites wanting to head to Asian cities like Tokyo, Beijing and Hong Kong, while Torontonians liked party cities such as Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas.

“It’s clear that international travel is top of mind. But our most popular destinations reveal Canadians are actually following through with their international travel plans and turning their fantasies into realities,” said Kayak’s Canada country manager Steve Sintra.

Vancouver itself was a top place to go for other Canadians, ranking third on the list of the country’s top 10.

Aside from Asia, northern destinations like Anchorage, Alaska, and Reykjavik, Iceland, caught Vancouverites’ eyes. Online searches went up 50 and 47 per cent, respectively.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Just Posted

West Kelowna police warn drivers to slow down

Police are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones now class is back in session

Popular Kelowna city councillor recovering in KGH, says wife

Charlie Hodge is conscious, off the respirator and due to be released Tuesday after days in ICU

Suspected meat thief still on the loose in Kelowna

RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly pulled a knife on store employees in December

Man charged after yelling sexual obscenities at Kelowna reporter

Bo Poirier is charged with causing a disturbance after yelling the phrase ‘FHRITP’

BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival hires judging manager

Marjorie King has joined the festival’s team

More than 500 brides attend Hitched Okanagan

One of the first bridal fairs of the year kicked off in Kelowna on Sunday

‘Division’ at Okanagan fire department leads to investigation

Third-party investigator hired by City of Enderby makes recommendations, options for fire department

Battle over insurance payout for missing gold B.C. eagle statue

The gold and diamond-encrusted eagle was reported stolen in Delta in 2016

B.C. boy dies after being hit by truck while cycling

Eight-year-old struck and killed Sunday in Nanaimo

Man confessed to killing B.C. girl because he didn’t want to lose job: lawyer

Garry Handlen is on trial for the killing of 12-year-old Monica Jack back in 1978

B.C.’s top court gives Ottawa more time to fix solitary confinement law

Federal government now has until mid-June to bring in replacement legislation

London, New Delhi and Las Vegas top Canadians’ 2019 world travel spots

That’s according to a new survey from travel search engine Kayak

RCMP start to clear Indigenous pipeline protest camps in northern B.C.

Police have arrived at the Gitdumden checkpoint south of Houston

Vancouver Island parents charged for capture of child luring suspect

Video of Port Alberni assault was widely distributed on social media

Most Read