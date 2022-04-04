‘Looking for love?’: Lake Country woman looks to become Okanagan’s matchmaker

Kristi Reich loves all things love and wants to help people find the perfect someone

Kristi Reich hopes to become Okanagan’s matchmaker with her first speed dating event scheduled for April 26.

“There are tonnes of singles of every age sitting around in their houses wanting to find love,” Reich said. “What are the options these days? The grocery store or internet dating.”

The first event is scheduled for Lake Country Coffee House and Reich says she is looking at other venues for future opportunities.

“This is a serious event. People are looking for love. We all want to be respectful. It’s $40 and you’re going to get a really cool non-alcoholic beverage,” Reich said.

“I also decided to stay away from the pub scene…during the event it’s no alcohol.”

The inaugural date night is nearly sold out, with only a few spots left for men. Reich has a second event planned for May 17 at Norman’s Diner.

“For this new business, I want to become known as the Okanagan matchmaker. That’s what I hope to do for the rest of my days. I love it. I love relationship shows (and) I love people being in love.”

Reich hopes to eventually expand into Kelowna and Penticton. She invites interested people to join Lake Country Speed Dating on Facebook.

Lake CountryOkanagan