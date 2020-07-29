Janine Lubey, centre, promotes the Lotto-Max lottery at Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto on Friday, September 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek

Lotto Max ticket purchased in Salmon Arm wins $500K

Biggest winnings connected to ticket bought in Campbell River

A number of B.C. lottery players have struck gold in this week’s Lotto Max draw.

No one managed to win the $65-million jackpot in Tuesday’s (July 28) draw, which had winnings numbers 7, 10, 11, 24, 39, 43, 48 and bonus number 23.

However, someone did purchase a ticket in Campbell River which matched six of those seven numbers, plus the bonus, to cinch a cool $862,700.

Two other lottery tickets, purchased in Nanaimo and Maple Ridge, garnered $500,000 each in the Maxmillion.

In the Lotto Max Extra, a ticket purchased in Salmon Arm matched all four numbers of 17, 31, 78, 93 – snagging $500,000 in winnings.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are one in about 33 million.

Friday’s draw jackpot is expected to climb to $70 million.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

gambling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: The Stanley Cup has been around longer than the NHL

Just Posted

Morning Start: Some People Feel Nothing Toward Music

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Lotto Max ticket purchased in Salmon Arm wins $500K

Biggest winnings connected to ticket bought in Campbell River

COVID-19 exposure notification issued for Liquid Zoo in Kelowna

Interior Health is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed

Group hauls garbage from Beaver Lake Road

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray joined the group over the weekend

Water quality advisory lifted for southeast Kelowna

The advisory had been in place since April 2019 for approximately 2,000 properties

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

B.C. to announce plans for September return to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

Plan to include measures nimble enough to react to the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19

‘Please don’t’: Biologists irked after man plucks baby seal onto boat off Vancouver Island

“I got a call from a lady in Texas saying her husband … has a seal pup on his boat”

Burritos, miso soup and key lime pie among top 10 ordered foods in B.C.

DoorDash trend report shows popular eating habits of B.C. residents

High use, COVID-19 risk prompt closure of Little Shuswap Lake beach area

Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band announces closure of Skwlax Day Beach

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

Child safely removed from locked Okanagan car

Tense moments when Vernon mom puts child in car seat then is horrified as door lock with keys inside

B.C. Liberals accuse NDP government of continued neglect over dwindling steelhead populations

Province defends actions, points finger at Fisheries and Oceans Canada

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

Most Read