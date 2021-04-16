Reid Crow practices slacklining in Rutland Lions Park. (Image - Rick Methot)

Man’s meditation practice brings positivity to Kelowna park-goers

Reid Crow was spotted slacklining in the park on Wednesday

A former Nelson resident performing his version of meditation caught the attention of several park-goers on Wednesday.

The warm spring weather brought Reid Crow out to Rutland Lines Park to set up his slackline. As he began walking and balancing along the suspended length of flat webbing, a group of onlookers came to find out just what he was doing.

“People do slackline for different forms, for balancing, I do it for meditation it calms me,” said Crow.

Crow went on to explain how he stabilizes himself and focuses on the tree in front of him in order to walk the line.

“I can walk back and forth and I see how long I can stay on the line,” he said. “I have been doing it for 10 years now, other people can do tricks and flips and all sorts of crazy stuff, but I am not really there yet.”

However, Crow said he is happy with what he can do and it was his positivity that really brightened up the day for those who had the opportunity to share in his moment of reflection.

