May the Fourth Be With You.

On May 4 Star Wars fans – and there are millions of them on planet earth – will celebrate the phenomena created by George Lucas in 1977.

According to Forbes magazine, Star Wars followers form a significant demographic.

The average Star Wars devotee is male, aged 18-44, watches science, history and horror TV, and works in IT or law, the publication reported in 2015, just in advance of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

One of those admirers is Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne, who was born one year after the first Star Wars movie hit the big screen, and who has enjoyed a lifelong relationship with the franchise.

“I’ve watched everything there is to watch, the original trilogy, the prequels and the other movies, and then there are animated series. I’ve watched all of them.”

Coyne prizes a large collection of Star Wars memorabilia, including a Darth Vader helmet autographed by the actor who played the role.

He confided to Black Press that he leans towards the dark side.

“The baddest bad guy in the universe is really not that bad,” said Coyne, distinguishing himself as a Sith, as opposed to a Jedi.

“When he dies he is trying to protect the people he loves. He dies saving his son.”

Coyne makes no apologies for his fanaticism.

“It connects on a certain level and it’s an escape from everything else that goes on in this world.”

