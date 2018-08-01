Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

Molson Coors Canada, the business arm of Molson Coors Brewing Co., says it has entered into a joint venture to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages.

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17, but edible products infused with pot will remain illegal until specific government regulations are rolled out in 2019 at the earliest.

The brewer says the venture with The Hydropothecary Corporation (HEXO) will be a standalone start-up with its own board and management team, with Molson Coors Canada having a 57.5 per cent interest and HEXO holding the balance.

The joint venture is subject to various approvals conditions and is scheduled to close before Sept. 30.

HEXO, based in Gatineau, Que., currently has more than 300,000 square feet of production capacity with an expansion more than three times that size to be completed by the end of the year.

“While we remain a beer business at our core, we are excited to create a separate new venture with a trusted partner that will be a market leader in offering Canadian consumers new experiences with quality, reliable and consistent non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages,” said Molson Coors Canada president and CEO Frederic Landtmeters.

“Molson Coors Canada has a unique opportunity to participate in this exciting and rapidly expanding consumer segment,” he said.

“We are excited about this partnership with Molson Coors Canada … as we embark on the journey of building a brand new market,” added HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Just Posted

Businesses concerned about the state of downtown Kelowna

A recent survey conducted by the chamber showed businesses are concerned about the environment

UPDATE: West Kelowna man knifed in airport parking lot assault

Police still searching for suspect in physical altercation

Kelowna stadium gets upgraded running track

The city will be resurfacing the track at the Apple Bowl Stadium

RCMP Musical Ride will cause traffic delays in downtown Kelowna

The city is warning the public about traffic for the Aug. 9 ride

Kelowna Election 2018: Need to fill 350 temporary jobs

Part-time positions offer behind-the-scenes job experience

Breaking: 865 properties on evacuation alert, Snowy Mountain fire doubles in size

As of Wednesday morning the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 6,155 hectares in size.

20 years later, destructive 98’ B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to reduced

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Kelowna upcoming traffic and city facility disruptions

Changes to traffic flow, public service operations

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Golden effort for Kelowna duo at provincials

Isabella Dreger and Lily Stroda combined for six medals at the BC JD track finals in Kelowna.

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Ten fires sparked in North Okanagan overnight

BC Wildfire reporting wildfires from Cherryville to Falkland and up to Revelstoke and Salmon Arm

Most Read

  • Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

    Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

  • Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

    Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17