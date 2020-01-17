(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: 100 year anniversary of the Volstead Act and the prohibition of alcohol

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 17

It’s expected to warm up this weekend in the Okanagan with temperatures getting closer to returning to positive single digits, but the snow isn’t expected to let up just yet.

A warming adult drink is often called for after a long day of being out in the cold or shovelling driveways two to three times a day, but that was made difficult on this day in 1920.

Fun Fact of the day:

One hundred years ago, the U.S. established prohibition throughout the country with the Volstead Act.

It was the 18th Amendment to the Constitution which prohibited the production, sale and transport of “intoxicating liquors.” Alcohol product sales from Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean skyrocketed as a result of the U.S law as the smuggling of intoxicating beverages became a lucrative and illegal business.

The Volstead Act gave rise to bootleggers and gangs who fought for control of illegal liquor markets as the infamous Al Capone made his rise during prohibition.

Prohibition ended 13 years later on Dec. 5, 1933.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

It may be gradually warming up in Kelowna this weekend, but that didn’t phase this scientist who wanted to see how long it took to freeze some laundry.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Bottoms up: West Kelowna getting new craft brewery

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Just Posted

West Kelowna bridge to close for three months

Work on Gellatly Road Bridge over Powers Creek described as ‘an essential infrastructure project’

Sub-zero Kelowna weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes

A local photographer decided to have some fun with the frosty weather before its gone

Injury-riddled Rockets rally for U.S. roadtrip amidst 3-game losing streak

Kelowna sets off for a three-game road trip starting Friday against the Everett Silvertips

Bottoms up: West Kelowna getting new craft brewery

Lakesider Brewery will open later this year after approval from city council

Four arrested, weapons, suspected drugs seized by RCMP in Penticton

Penticton RCMP take down local drug trafficking operation

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Morning Start: 100 year anniversary of the Volstead Act and the prohibition of alcohol

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 17

Oil and gas industry applauds Supreme Court’s dismissal of B.C. TMX case

The high court’s ruling Thursday removes one of the remaining obstacles for the project

Airliner crash a mistake that pleased Iran’s enemies: Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader says dowining of Flight 752 was a bitter accident in rare sermon

Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

NHL’s Pacific Division race tightens up

VIDEO: Missing cat reunited with Vancouver Island family after three months

‘It was like one day she was there, the next day she was gone,’ said owner

Okanagan dusts off old grad dresses and tuxes for first ever Adult Prom

Literacy Society of North Okanagan “fun-raiser” brings back puffy sleeves and blue tuxedos

RCMP release photos of man wanted in Princeton armed robbery

RCMP have released photos and a description of the man suspected of… Continue reading

Cougar not likely behind swine assault in Okanagan: BC Conservation

Coyotes, bobcat thought to be more likely culprit

Most Read