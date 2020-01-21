(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: 3D printed steak? No way…

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

After getting hit with one of the centuries’ coldest snaps recorded, you bet we can handle a little rain…

Fun Fact of the day: Imagine hitting the start button and out comes a “steak…”

Fake meat companies are competing against each other to make the first plant-based steak.

With the rise of fake meat biz giants like Beyond Meat Inc. and Impossible Foods Inc., it has become extremely easy to get your hands on ground meat and sausage replacements, but it’s been quite the challenge to create a cut of meat that mimics a juicy ribeye or t-bone steak, until now.

A Spanish tech company called, Novameat Tech SL, developed a 3D printed steak prototype that required engineers to recreate the layers of thin muscle fibers and fat seen in cuts of steak. The prototype was presented at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last February where the response was underwhelming because the 3D printed steak looked more like a pancake instead of a sirloin.

Do you think 3D printers will ever get it right?

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): Deer rescued after falling through ice on Skaha Lake

A deer that fell through the ice on Skaha Lake was saved on Sunday, Jan. 19, thanks to the combined efforts of many. Read more here.

Video of the day: Disclaimer, this is gory

The best April fools prank of all time…

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

