Morning Start: Swedish traffic cams once entered obedient drivers into a lottery

Not a cloud in the forecast today. Get out and enjoy your favourite sunny-day activity!

Fun Fact of the day: Drive slow, win dough

Many are celebrating International Lottery Day today (Aug. 27), kindling dreams of winning big with the purchase of a ticket. But today’s also an opportunity to mention that in Sweden, drivers could once indulge in that dream by avoiding tickets.

In 2010 Stockholm temporarily tested the Swedish Speed Camera Lottery. A traffic monitor automatically entered drivers who drove at or below the speed limit into the lottery, and the winnings were paid for by fines issued to speeders. It’s a shame the two-way incentive hasn’t caught on; we can all think of a local road or highway stretch that would make for a massive jackpot!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The search for a suspect continues after a man was shot at the Ramada Hotel at 2100 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna Wednesday morning. Kelowna RCMP confirmed a man had been shot, believing his injuries to be minor.

Report of shots fired at hotel in Kelowna https://t.co/7rqC6jA8jy — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) August 26, 2020

Video of the day:

Can anyone explain what’s happening here?!

One word this video pic.twitter.com/upRc1OgeRq — Science is Amazing (@AMAZlNGSCIENCE) August 27, 2020

READ MORE: TikTok celebrity Datrie spotted in Vernon

Brendan Shykora

Environment Canada weather