Morning Start: A woman who lost her wedding ring found it 16 years later on a carrot in her garden

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Good morning, today a winner has yet to be projected in the U.S. Presidential Race. Follow the election results here.

Fun Fact of the day: A woman who lost her wedding ring found it 16 years later on a carrot in her garden

A woman in Sweden lost her wedding ring while cooking for Christmas in 1995. She looked everywhere for it, and even had her kitchen floor pulled up hoping she could find it. But she wouldn’t see it again until 2012.

While gardening 16 years later, the woman found the ring around a carrot that was sprouting in the middle of it. The only explanation was that the ring must have been lost in vegetable peelings that were turned into compost. Clearly, composting isn’t just good for the environment.

In case you missed it:Mom injured while searching for her missing son in Manning Park

A mother climbing a trail in Manning Park, searching for her missing son, fell and was injured over the weekend.

Josie Naterer is recovering from a fractured rib and a twisted knee, but she is not discouraged.

“We are doing good. We are doing good. We are still searching here for Jordan,” she said in an interview Monday Nov. 2.

“I’m black and blue and in pain…but we are determined to find him.”

Jordan Naterer was last seen Oct. 10, after telling friends he was going for an overnight hike.

His vehicle was located in the Lightning Lake parking lot of Manning and his computer history indicated he was planning to walk Frosty Mountain trail.

The official search for Jordan was suspended for a second time by Vancouver Police on Oct. 25, pending new information. That was after Ground Search and Rescue volunteers from across southern B.C., along with police employing helicopters and drones, failed to find a trace of the 25-year-old engineer from Vancouver.

Song of the Day: Demob Happy – Man You’re Wrong

Video of the day:

READ MORE:COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna care home

Most Read