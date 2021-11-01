(Photo: Pexels)

Morning Start: Allergy season is getting longer and more intense each year

Your Morning Start for Monday, November 1

Morning! Happy Monday! Hopefully, you had a fun All Hallow’s Eve yesterday.

Fun fact: Allergy season is getting longer and more intense each year.

Bad news to the millions of Canadians who suffer from allergies: allergy season is getting longer and more intense each year. According to a 2019 study published in The Lancet Planetary Health, scientists have found that pollen counts across the Northern Hemisphere have increased over the last 20 years. They also found that pollen season is increasing by 0.9 days a year worldwide.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it:

The Divine Miss P has gained her heavenly wings.

Miss P (P for Peyton), a 10-year-old beagle from Enderby who put the North Okanagan community on the world map in 2015 by winning Best In Show at the legendary Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City, crossed over the rainbow bridge earlier this month.

She died in her sleep.

Trending on TikTok:

Truly the most Canadian thing to happen.

@ohmygoditstom

oh hey there buds #moose #canada #fyp

♬ Somebody’s Watching Me – Single Version – Rockwell

That’s all folks! See y’all tomorrow!

