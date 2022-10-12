Morning Start: Animals and fermented fruit

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 12

Fun Fact: Small animals get drunk off fermented fruit.

Today I learned that it’s not uncommon for small animals like squirrels to get drunk eating fermented fruit. We’ve all been there buddy. Someone call him an uber. https://t.co/BSHJf0N0IP — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) October 8, 2022

In 1901, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt changes the name from the ‘Executive Mansion’ to ‘The White House’.

In 1979, Magic Johnson makes his NBA debut.

In 1991, BC Lions quarterback Doug Flutie breaks the CFL record for passing yards games in a game with 582.

In 1999, NBA star Wilt Chamberlain dies at 63.

Today is Day of Respect for Cultural Diversity, Emergency Nurses Day, National Bring Your Teddy Bear to School Day, National Gumbo Day, National Fossil Day, National Pulled Pork Day, National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day, National Savings Day, National Stop Bullying Day, National Pet Obesity Day, World Arthritis Day, and Farmers Day.

Vernon man with guns, knives, bear spray and brass knuckles in car arrested in Kelowna. Learn more here.

Pair of alleged drug traffickers nabbed in Vernon traffic stop. Learn more here.

Penticton woman captures world championship Ironman title in Hawaii. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Hugh Jackman (54), actor Josh Hutcherson (30), and actress Iris Apatow (20).

